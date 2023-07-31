Resale Won’t Fix Fast Fashion’s Sustainability Issues

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Ultra-fast fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing is the latest brand to launch a secondhand marketplace, playing into a debate over whether resale is becoming a smokescreen for even more and faster consumption.
The companies cashing in on fashion’s fast-growing resale market are positioning themselves as a solution to the industry’s sustainability problems. But the reality is far more complex.
Record temperatures around the globe will transform the way we dress and groom ourselves.
Companies like H&M and Primark are increasingly offering to take back unwanted clothes for resale and recycling. Instead they can end up downcycled, destroyed or dumped, according to a new report from Changing Markets Foundation.
Record temperatures in Europe, the US and Asia this summer point to the real and present risks of climate breakdown. Fashion isn’t ready.
The industry needs next-generation materials to meet its climate commitments, and quality, not capital, is the most important nut to crack, argues MycoWorks CEO Matthew Scullin.