BoF Insights and Quilt.AI co-created The BoF Brand Magic Index to examine if customers see a brand the same way a brand sees itself. The Index quantifies and ranks 50 global luxury and fashion labels using AI-driven analysis of tens of thousands of social media posts by brands and their customers.
Join us for a BoF Professional Masterclass that explores the topic in our latest Case Study, “The Essential Brand Marketing Guide.”
Diana Pearl is News and Features Editor at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and drives BoF’s marketing and media coverage.
Once limited to advertising, today’s top marketers are held up as creative visionaries and data-driven decision makers responsible for a brand’s growth. No wonder so many are taking the top job for themselves.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in marketing this month, to help you decode fashion’s marketing landscape.
Consumers — and the industry — are increasingly buying into lab-grown stones, altering long-held jewellery industry standards for how diamonds are sold.
Despite a series of public controversies in 2020, the social media star’s clothing brand, WeWoreWhat, is setting revenue records and breaking into new categories. BoF spoke to Bernstein about her experience with “cancel culture” and how the brand survived.