Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Imran Amed is the Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Business of Fashion. Based in London, he shapes BoF’s overall editorial strategy and is the host of The BoF Podcast.
Rahul Malik is Managing Director of North America for The Business of Fashion & Head of BoF Insights, BoF’s data and analysis think tank. He is based in New York City.
Diana Lee is the Director of Research & Analysis at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and oversees the content strategy and roadmap for BoF Insights.
Anushka Challawala is an Associate Director of Research & Analysis at The Business of Fashion (BoF) within BoF Insights and is based in London.
Hannah Crump is Associate Director of Strategy at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and manages long-form content, including Case Studies and Reports.
Once limited to advertising, today’s top marketers are held up as creative visionaries and data-driven decision makers responsible for a brand’s growth. No wonder so many are taking the top job for themselves.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in marketing this month, to help you decode fashion’s marketing landscape.
Consumers — and the industry — are increasingly buying into lab-grown stones, altering long-held jewellery industry standards for how diamonds are sold.
Despite a series of public controversies in 2020, the social media star’s clothing brand, WeWoreWhat, is setting revenue records and breaking into new categories. BoF spoke to Bernstein about her experience with “cancel culture” and how the brand survived.