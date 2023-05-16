Gucci Stages Cruise Show in Seoul

The Business of Fashion
Increasingly expensive luxury handbags have made room for the contemporary market to grow. Brands that go into the category with a tight assortment and a strong aesthetic are best positioned for success.
Western brands shifting supply chains away from China hope to reduce disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions but ‘friendlier’ sourcing hubs aren’t always feasible.
The founder of hit LA-based label Rhude helped kickstart momentum at the Swiss heritage brand after taking up the creative director role in January 2022.
Advertising watchdog to begin stricter enforcement on use of terms such as ‘carbon neutral’ amid concerns over offsets.