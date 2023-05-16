Boohoo Profit Halves as Shoppers Face Squeeze

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Increasingly expensive luxury handbags have made room for the contemporary market to grow. Brands that go into the category with a tight assortment and a strong aesthetic are best positioned for success.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
It is one of the few things apart from Christmas sales to guarantee overnight queues on the high street, and H&M’s latest designer collaboration — this time with luxury French fashion house Mugler — had people lined up around the block.
At its annual meeting Thursday, the company confirmed plans to sell its remaining stock of Yeezy sneakers rather than destroy the merchandise. Adidas also told investors that an investigation into Ye’s workplace misconduct did not substantiate claims of harassment.