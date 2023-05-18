Burberry Americas Slowdown Sours China Rebound

The Business of Fashion
After reaching €500 million in annual sales, Golden Goose is set to roll out a new cultural hub in Venice and leverage partnerships with creators including Suki Waterhouse and Brian Woo, joining players like Louis Vuitton and Moncler in putting culture, not just fashion, at the heart of its brand in a bid to widen its appeal.
Part platform, part community, part innovation hub, L.E.D Studios is a space to experiment with creative concepts using ‘less environmentally destructive’ practices. For the launch, Preston is rolling out an online store, a scholarship fund and a creative agency.
K-style takes centre stage in collection that draws inspiration from South Korea’s contemporary and traditional dress.
The founder of hit LA-based label Rhude helped kickstart momentum at the Swiss heritage brand after taking up the creative director role in January 2022.