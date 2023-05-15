Rare Rolex Milgauss Fetches Record $2.5 Million at Auction

The Business of Fashion
The luxury marketplace reports results amid skepticism about e-commerce stocks, and as its YNAP deal inches forward. That plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
The French brand has accelerated the pace of opening new workshops and training centres in response to rising demand for its handbags.
The Cartier-owner reported earnings that beat analysts’ estimates as sales in China rebounded following the end of Covid Zero policies.
Prada reported a strong rebound in Asia and shook off fears of a US slowdown.