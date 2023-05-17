16Arlington Wins BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2023

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
K-style takes centre stage in collection that draws inspiration from South Korea’s contemporary and traditional dress.
The founder of hit LA-based label Rhude helped kickstart momentum at the Swiss heritage brand after taking up the creative director role in January 2022.
The luxury marketplace reports results amid skepticism about e-commerce stocks, and as its YNAP deal inches forward. That plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
The French brand has accelerated the pace of opening new workshops and training centres in response to rising demand for its handbags.