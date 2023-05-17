16Arlington Wins BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2023

Emerging British label 16Arlington, founded by Marco Capaldo and the late Federica “Kikka” Cavenati, has been awarded this year’s BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund prize, receiving a £150,000 cash prize and business mentoring.

Best known for its glitzy eveningwear and show-stopping party dresses, 16Arlington has become a favourite of celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Adwoa Aboah, Olivia Rodrigo and Jodie Turner Smith since it launched in 2018.

In a statement, Edward Enninful OBE, British Vogue editor-in-chief and chair of the fund committee, paid tribute to Cavenati, who died in 2021 aged 28 following a short illness.

”This is a testament to Marco and Federica’s unwavering commitment to push boundaries and challenge conventions with their show stopping, subversive and uncompromising womenswear designs,” Enniful said.

Other brands shortlisted for this year’s award included A.W.A.K.E MODE, Ahluwalia, Alighieri, Completedworks, Piferi and Supriya Lele.

