JD Sports’ Profit to Top £1 Billion This Year

JD Sports Fashion said on Wednesday it expected profit to exceed £1 billion ($1.3 billion) for the first time this year as its offer of trainers, joggers and hoodies continues to chime with young shoppers.

The group reported profit before tax and exceptional items for the year to Jan. 28 of £991.4 million — a record result that was ahead of guidance and up from £947.2 million in 2021-22. For 2023-24 it forecast £1.03 billion — in line with current average consensus expectations.

By James Davey; Editor: William James

