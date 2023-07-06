Tom Ford Plans September Show in Milan

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The designer’s last show for the Richemont-owned house will be on September 28. No successor has been named.
Can luxury fashion’s biggest brand become a fine watchmaking powerhouse? Jean Arnault is betting on the relaunched Tambour model to lead a push upmarket.
Courtesy of System Magazine, BoF’s Imran Amed and Bernstein analyst Luca Solca discuss how the biggest French luxury companies dominate the fashion industry. ‘They control the whole ecosystem; they have a lock on it.’
From consumers replacing bucket lists with revenge buying to remote-working blending with travel itineraries to create a “bleisure” travel culture, Marriott International’s president of luxury Tina Edmundson tells BoF how post-pandemic travel trends are changing the opportunity for luxury.