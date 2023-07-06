Tom Ford Plans September Show in Milan

Designer Peter Hawkings will stage his debut runway for Tom Ford during Milan Fashion Week in September. While much of its manufacturing and operations are based in Northern Italy, the brand was historically a staple of the New York Fashion Week calendar.

The show will come at a pivotal moment for the Tom Ford label as Peter Hawkings takes the reins following the departure of the brand’s founder after its sale to Estée Lauder, which has in turn licensed Tom Ford’s fashion operations to Zegna Group.

”I am honoured to have been appointed Creative Director of Tom Ford and to have this unique opportunity to help write the next chapter in the brand’s future,” Hawkings said in a statement. “Italian craftsmanship and excellence have been a source of inspiration for our collections and I am delighted to be showing during Milan Fashion Week.”

Learn more:

Tom Ford Drops Surprise Swan Song Collection

The designer posted a series of videos and images to Instagram of his final collection for the namesake brand, comprised of re-issues of his favourite looks from the past 13 years.