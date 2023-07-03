Highsnobiety Lays Off 10 Percent of Its Staff

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The German fashion e-tailer has taken a majority stake in the high-end streetwear platform in a bet on the combined power of content and commerce.
Luxury brands may have pivoted away from sneakers, puffer jackets and hoodies, but new brands like Corteiz and Free The Youth are making the case for street culture’s enduring relevance in fashion.
Zalando’s acquisition of Highsnobiety is just the latest in a spate of deals in which a company seeking relevance snapped up a smaller, hipper entity in the hopes of reaching a savvier, often younger, consumer. But does chasing cool ever work?
Chanel’s Global CEO Leena Nair, Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy, and Fast Retailing’s John Jay will share their insights at BoF’s annual gathering for big thinkers.
Over the last three decades, a combination of local and global forces have twice reshaped the Australian fashion industry, creating pressures that make it harder for independent designers to thrive.
From the day-of dress code to British brands hopping on board, BoF breaks down all the sartorial details of the historic day
Attendees stayed on dress code — with some over-the-top interpretations — for the annual event, which paid homage to the late designer.