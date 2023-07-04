System Magazine Releases Full Archive Online

Print fashion review System is marking its 10th anniversary by making its catalogue of 20 back-issues available for download.

The issues include lengthy interviews with key fashion figures including Miuccia Prada, Nicolas Ghesquière and Rei Kawakubo as well as shoots by leading photographers like Juergen Teller, Mario Sorrenti and others.

The move comes as System seeks to raise its profile and expand output under new publisher Mike Obenson, who also worked with the co-founder and editor-in-chief Elizabeth Von Guttman to launch a beauty imprint last year.

The beauty push is part of a wider strategy by CEO and publishing director Mike Obenson to turn System from a single print product into a broader media proposition.



