default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Media

System Magazine Releases Full Archive Online

System Magazine's 10th anniversary issue, published during July 2023's haute couture week, features photographs by Juergen Teller.
System's 10th anniversary issue, published during July 2023's haute couture week, features photographs by Juergen Teller. (System)
By

Print fashion review System is marking its 10th anniversary by making its catalogue of 20 back-issues available for download.

The issues include lengthy interviews with key fashion figures including Miuccia Prada, Nicolas Ghesquière and Rei Kawakubo as well as shoots by leading photographers like Juergen Teller, Mario Sorrenti and others.

The move comes as System seeks to raise its profile and expand output under new publisher Mike Obenson, who also worked with the co-founder and editor-in-chief Elizabeth Von Guttman to launch a beauty imprint last year.

Read More: System Magazine Launches New Bi-Annual Beauty Publication

The beauty push is part of a wider strategy by CEO and publishing director Mike Obenson to turn System from a single print product into a broader media proposition.


In This Article
Topics

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Media
How fashion media is adapting its approach to content, platforms and business models.

How to Optimise Organic Social Media Strategies

Dash Hudson chief marketing officer Kate Kenner Archibald joined BoF’s Alice Gividen to discuss the channels that matter, key strategic approaches and the metrics to measure for fashion and beauty SMEs today.

Richard Avedon: Simply the Best

The centenary of the photographer’s birth has sparked gallery shows in New York and London that celebrate him as the definitive iconographer of our time.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Discover the Key Themes That Will Define the Global Beauty Industry
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Discover the Key Themes That Will Define the Global Beauty Industry