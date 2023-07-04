System Magazine Releases Full Archive Online

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Air Afrique, a Black-owned, Paris-based collective founded by creatives Lamine Diaoune, Djiby Kebe and Jeremy Konko, will launch a new print magazine during Paris Fashion Week on June 23.
Dash Hudson chief marketing officer Kate Kenner Archibald joined BoF’s Alice Gividen to discuss the channels that matter, key strategic approaches and the metrics to measure for fashion and beauty SMEs today.
Enninful will transition to a new global advisory role, while ‘having the freedom to take on broader creative projects,’ he said in a memo to staff.
The centenary of the photographer’s birth has sparked gallery shows in New York and London that celebrate him as the definitive iconographer of our time.