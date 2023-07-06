Confirmed: Gabriela Hearst to Exit Chloé

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
A former Saint Laurent design director Chemena Kamali is leading a parallel studio at Chloé, with Gabriela Hearst’s future at the Richemont-owned brand unclear, sources said.
A former Saint Laurent design director Chemena Kamali is leading a parallel studio at Chloé, with Gabriela Hearst’s future at the Richemont-owned brand unclear, sources said.
Richemont-owned Chloé became the European luxury industry’s first major player to achieve certification as a “B-Corp”.
The New York-based Uruguayan designer succeeds Natacha Ramsay-Levi at the Richemont-owned label, bringing a track record of success in handbags and a passion for eco-friendly practises.
Can luxury fashion’s biggest brand become a fine watchmaking powerhouse? Jean Arnault is betting on the relaunched Tambour model to lead a push upmarket.
Courtesy of System Magazine, BoF’s Imran Amed and Bernstein analyst Luca Solca discuss how the biggest French luxury companies dominate the fashion industry. “They control the whole ecosystem; they have a lock on it.”
From consumers replacing bucket lists with revenge buying to remote-working blending with travel itineraries to create a “bleisure” travel culture, Marriott International’s president of luxury Tina Edmundson tells BoF how post-pandemic travel trends are changing the opportunity for luxury.
The schedule has started to reflect a clientele increasingly centred in Asia, the Middle East and other regions beyond the traditional core of Europe and North America.