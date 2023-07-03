Tommy Hilfiger President Steps Down

After 24 years at Tommy Hilfiger, Avery Baker, the brand’s president and chief brand officer, is stepping down. Baker announced her departure in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Baker is the first woman to hold a C-level position at Tommy Hilfiger. She is best known for creating its “see now, buy now” fashion shows and establishing partnerships with musician Shawn Mendes, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, actress Zendaya and model Gigi Hadid.

Baker first joined the PVH-owned label in 1997 and has held multiple roles — executive vice president of global marketing, chief marketing officer and chief brand officer.

Baker has not yet announced her next move. The brand did not respond to a request for comment.

