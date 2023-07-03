default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Tommy Hilfiger President Steps Down

Avery Baker speaks on stage as The Business of Fashion Present VOICES.
Avery Baker, Tommy Hilfiger's president and chief brand officer, is stepping down. (Getty Images)
By

After 24 years at Tommy Hilfiger, Avery Baker, the brand’s president and chief brand officer, is stepping down. Baker announced her departure in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Baker is the first woman to hold a C-level position at Tommy Hilfiger. She is best known for creating its “see now, buy now” fashion shows and establishing partnerships with musician Shawn Mendes, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, actress Zendaya and model Gigi Hadid.

Baker first joined the PVH-owned label in 1997 and has held multiple roles — executive vice president of global marketing, chief marketing officer and chief brand officer.

Baker has not yet announced her next move. The brand did not respond to a request for comment.

Learn more:

Avery Baker Returns to Tommy Hilfiger as President and Chief Brand Officer

The executive, who stepped down from her chief brand officer role last June, rejoined the PVH-owned company on Thursday. She will oversee Tommy Hilfiger’s products, marketing and experiences globally.


