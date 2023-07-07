default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Omega Raises Luxury Watch Prices as Other Swatch Brands Struggle

A black Omega watch displayed on a marble table.
Omega raises luxury watch prices as other Swatch brands struggle. (Omega)
By

Omega, the Swiss watch brand known for its Speedmaster and Seamaster models, raised prices by as much as 8 percent in a move that could hurt sales, according to investment bank Morgan Stanley.

Omega recently raised prices by 2 percent in Switzerland and China, as well as by 8 percent in the US, the biggest export market for Swiss timepieces, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a report, citing their own price tracking data.

The move comes as other watch brands of Swatch Group AG struggle to grow revenue and could weigh on sales volumes of top brand Omega, which is the third-biggest Swiss marque by revenue.

“The Omega price increase results from weakness rather than strength,” analysts led by Edouard Aubin wrote in the report. “With some of the group’s leading brands (Longines, Tissot, Breguet, etc.) struggling, we estimate that the Swatch Group is increasingly dependent on Omega’s cash flow.”

An Omega spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Swatch Group got a third of its sales and about 60 percent of its operating profit from Omega in 2022, according to Morgan Stanley estimates. The brand, which recently introduced new versions of its Seamaster diving watch collection to mark the 75th anniversary of the model, could see pressure on sales growth following the price hikes.

The US overtook China in 2021 as the top export market for Swiss timepieces. Recent demand is showing signs of weakness however with exports to the US declining in April for the first time in more than two years. They rebounded in May.

While models from Rolex SA, the biggest Swiss watchmaker, are extremely difficult to buy at retail because demand outstrips supply, products from Omega, whose sales are estimated at about 2.5 billion francs ($2.8 billion), are easier to come by.

The price increases may reduce Omega’s sales volumes, especially since the brand isn’t actively trying to keep its bestselling models scarce, the Morgan Stanley analysts said.

Omega and other Swatch brands including Longines and Tissot raised prices in the UK and Europe in February.

Most Omega watches trade below their retail price on the secondary market while most Rolex models trade at a premium, according to data from WatchCharts.

SoF Watches & Jewellery download

Learn more:

Op-Ed | Finding a Cheap Omega Watch Has Just Got a Lot Harder

The Swiss company said on Wednesday that its sales in the first half of 2019 were held back by cracking down on so-called “grey market” dealers, who sell stock at a discount.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

How Global Luxury Travel Trends Will Impact Fashion

From consumers replacing bucket lists with revenge buying to remote-working blending with travel itineraries to create a “bleisure” travel culture, Marriott International’s president of luxury Tina Edmundson tells BoF how post-pandemic travel trends are changing the opportunity for luxury.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings