What’s the Value of Viral Fashion?

The South African designer is taking a step back from the global stage by prioritising his local market, investing in DTC and working with new stockists across Africa.
Creative director Daniel Lee’s debut show underscored the luxury industry’s focus on designer shoes to drive growth, with a big nod to the hybrid glam-comfort styles that luxury customers now crave.
The Italian ski-wear brand’s large-scale events are a good example of how it’s able to play in the same league as brands with significantly larger budgets, argues Luca Solca.
CEO Michael Kliger said the company would increase its focus on cultivating a top-end clientele as demand from aspirational consumers softens.