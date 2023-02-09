Balenciaga to Focus on Collections, Heritage Amid Continuing Controversy

The Business of Fashion
The famously social media-shy designer has launched an Instagram account and will unveil her first collection under her own name via phoebephilo.com.
High-end fashion companies weathered decades-high inflation better than other industries for most of last year as affluent shoppers dipped into pandemic savings, but persistently increasing prices have now prompted even high-end spenders to stem their splurging on designer labels.
Bootstrapping entrepreneur Han Chong built a brand beloved by a broad range of clients. What’s the secret to his success?
While the campaign doesn’t yet feature products designed by Lee, the release signals Burberry is getting a complete creative overhaul under the stewardship of Yorkshire-born designer and new CEO Jonathan Akeroyd.