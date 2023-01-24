Couture Feels the Fire

The Business of Fashion
Chanel, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton offered “useful beauty” for Spring 2023, writes Tim Blanks.
Battered but unbroken, Demna is battling his way out of a box at Balenciaga. But at Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli’s box is packed with possibilities.
Sacai designer Chitose Abe sees her small but perfect collaboration with Moncler as an intellectual exercise that reflects on the distant future of Remo Ruffini’s skiwear behemoth, writes Tim Blanks.
Tim Blanks and Imran Amed discuss the highlights of the Autumn/Winter 2023 collections, including Daniel Lee’s debut at Burberry, a transitional show at Gucci and Balenciaga’s first brand statement in the wake of the advertising scandal.
Hollywood has always been close to the designer’s heart, so it was pure kismet that Donatella showed her latest collection in Los Angeles three days before the Oscars.
BoF’s editors pick the top ten shows of the Autumn/Winter 2023 season.
In an age of clickbait fashion, it was acts of reduction that, paradoxically, stood out most, reports Angelo Flaccavento.