Gucci Sales Fell 15 Percent in Fourth Quarter

The celebrity music producer has been appointed men’s creative director at luxury’s biggest brand in the first big move by new CEO Pietro Beccari.
The luxury giant must address challenges at Gucci and Balenciaga, plus uncertainty in China, the company’s most important market. Plus, what else to watch for this week.
With clothes ‘like eye candy,’ the New York label has won over stars like Rihanna and doubled turnover, hitting ‘low eight figure’ sales in 2022. Now, co-founders Piotrek Panszczyk-Burke and Beckett Fogg are targeting the lucrative accessories market.
Deep roots in fashion and music have helped the self-described film director stage powerful experiences from Abba Voyage to Kim Jones’ recent shows for Dior Men and Fendi Couture.