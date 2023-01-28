Gucci Hires Behind-the-Scenes Designer From Valentino as Creative Director

The Business of Fashion
A low-key, transitional menswear show suggested the brand is saving its marketing and financial firepower for its next creative leader.
From 2015 to 2019, the designer’s trendsetting maximalist vision powered the modern luxury sector’s most successful turnaround ever. But more recently Kering’s flagship brand has struggled to keep up momentum.
Luxury’s biggest pre-pandemic success story is reinforcing its high-end credentials as it works to transition from an era of fashion-driven ‘reinvention’ to a new chapter of ‘sustainable elevation.’
The world’s biggest luxury conglomerate is counting on China’s reopening to boost sales after quarterly growth slowed to a single-digit rate for the first time since 2020.
This week LVMH will report results, and executives may offer clues about its megabrands’ next steps under new leadership. That plus what else to watch for this week.
A performance by pop superstar Rosalía made Louis Vuitton’s menswear show a memorable spectacle, even as the brand has yet to name a successor to designer Virgil Abloh.
From Prada to Dior, fashion’s embrace of Korean pop stars is going into overdrive as brands look to Asian consumers to fuel growth.