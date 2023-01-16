Should Gucci Depend Less On Its Designers?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
From 2015 to 2019, the designer’s trendsetting maximalist vision powered the modern luxury sector’s most successful turnaround ever. But more recently Kering’s flagship brand has struggled to keep up momentum.
Luxury’s biggest pre-pandemic success story is reinforcing its high-end credentials as it works to transition from an era of fashion-driven ‘reinvention’ to a new chapter of ‘sustainable elevation.’
After years of blockbuster growth, Gucci is struggling to bounce back from the pandemic. Getting back on track will require the brand to appeal to multiple tribes of consumers.
The US luxury group that owns Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman is focused on customer-centric tactics and products to grow in turbulent times, says the CEO in an interview for The State of Fashion 2023.
This week, Dior’s Pietro Beccari was named CEO of LVMH flagship Louis Vuitton, luxury’s biggest brand with €20 billion in annual sales. The job comes with high stakes and big shoes to fill.
The French designer brand has bounced back from the pandemic strongly, with 2022 sales approaching €300 million. Now, the company is laying plans for its next stage of growth, debuting a new logo to signal bigger ambitions.
The underground designer discusses the ‘inverse multiculturalism’ at the heart of his work on the eve of his first-ever fashion show at Pitti Uomo.