Why Collina Strada’s Hillary Taymour Thinks Generative AI Is a ‘Game Changer’

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
From ChatGPT to Midjourney to Runway, the emerging technology is already showing why it could be one of the most consequential in decades for the fashion industry. Early adopters and experts unpack the opportunities and challenges of putting gen AI to use to design products, create campaigns and other content, and better connect with customers.
Founder Charaf Tajer compared AI to electronic music or sampling: It may be done on a computer, but it still takes talent, creativity and effort to produce good results.
Many fashion students, far from being unmitigated technophiles, are still distrusting of the technology, while educators at schools from London’s Central Saint Martin to Parsons in New York are navigating how best to approach it.
Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.
The app’s Shop feature, which has gone live for some US users, is plagued by the same problems with a free-for-all marketplace Amazon has faced.
The internet helped men find community in clothing but has also fostered a mentality that prioritises scoring points online, according to Derek Guy, aka ‘Menswear Guy,’ who has inadvertently become one of social media’s most prominent men’s fashion commentators.
The Digital Services Act could impact how fashion brands and marketers reach their online audiences, particularly if they depend on algorithmic recommendations for visibility and engagement.
One start-up is trying to shake up the lucrative and entrenched off-price ecosystem by building an online marketplace to more efficiently connect sellers and buyers of retail’s excess inventory.