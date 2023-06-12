Generative AI Is Proving a Tough Sell to Fashion’s Next Generation

The Business of Fashion
The first AI Fashion Week offered a convincing showcase for AI-generated fashion. The hard part may be turning the designs into real clothes.
Refusing to engage with the technology amid rising concerns it could replace human creativity and displace workers isn’t going to stop it or prepare companies and their employees for the future.
Founder Charaf Tajer compared AI to electronic music or sampling: It may be done on a computer, but it still takes talent, creativity and effort to produce good results.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion's technology and e-commerce professionals this month, to help you decode fashion’s commercial and creative landscape.
Apple’s new Vision Pro headset isn’t just the tech giant’s idea of a fun, new product. It’s a bet on the future of computers.
The tech giant unveiled its new augmented-reality headset, showing off a variety of features and uses as it tries to create the first mainstream consumer hit in the category.
Apple’s expected announcement of its mixed-reality headset on June 5 will undoubtedly shape expectations about the metaverse. Many in the fashion industry will be keeping close watch. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.