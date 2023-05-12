What Really Went Into Casablanca’s AI-Generated Marketing Campaign

The Business of Fashion
A new wave of ChatGPT assistants from companies like Shopify and Kering could transform how we shop online. It’s unclear how well they actually work, so BoF took them for a spin.
Refusing to engage with the technology amid rising concerns it could replace human creativity and displace workers isn’t going to stop it or prepare companies and their employees for the future.
The first AI Fashion Week offered a convincing showcase for AI-generated fashion. The hard part may be turning the designs into real clothes.
The search giant is debuting an experimental new search experience and will use its shopping vertical as a key testing ground.
Zara, Uniqlo and American Eagle are among those leaning on the technology for abilities like self-checkout and better inventory tracking, while more companies join the ‘cult of RFID’ each year.