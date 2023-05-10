Putting AI Shopping Assistants to the Test

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The next phase of artificial intelligence promises to change – and potentially eliminate – many jobs that were unaffected by previous waves of automation.
Supercharged chatbots, hyper-personalised marketing copy and new ways for shoppers to discover fashion online are just a few of the dream applications for ChatGPT and similar AI models.
Over the next decade, artificial intelligence will bring unprecedented cost savings to the retail sector. The era’s winners will be those that re-invest these savings in human imagination.
Refusing to engage with the technology amid rising concerns it could replace human creativity and displace workers isn’t going to stop it or prepare companies and their employees for the future.
Zara, Uniqlo and American Eagle are among those leaning on the technology for abilities like self-checkout and better inventory tracking, while more companies join the ‘cult of RFID’ each year.
The app, where Adidas releases its most in-demand products, will offer preferred access to select drops through NFTs, a capability enabled by the company’s new three-year partnership with technology provider Tokenproof.
For Daniel Alegre, the former Activision Blizzard Inc. executive who joined Yuga as chief executive officer last month, NFTs still have a bright future by serving as a room key to a world of gaming, events and e-commerce.