Human Creativity Is Key to Winning the AI Revolution

BoF’s technology correspondent Marc Bain joins Imran Amed to discuss Silicon Valley’s latest craze, and its potential for the fashion industry.
Companies are starting to pitch AI tools that can generate new clothing designs from something as simple as a text description.
It’s been nine months since Gap Inc. ousted its chief executive officer. Since then, it’s ended a once-promising partnership with Kanye West (a.k.a Ye), shaken up its executive ranks, delivered disappointing results and, so far, failed to name a successor.
Consumers are getting pickier about where they shop as inflation and a cooling economy take their toll. Some of the biggest names in fashion and beauty no longer make the cut.
The convenience and visual impact of sets have made the category an enduring staple among consumers and retailers alike, but current market circumstances are giving them a boost.
Vacation destinations are gearing up for another huge year, including the return of Chinese travelers for the first time since the pandemic. But whether tourists will splurge on fashion like they did last year is less clear.