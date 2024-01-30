Can AI Carry On a Designer’s Legacy?

The Business of Fashion
From ChatGPT to Midjourney to Runway, the emerging technology is already showing why it could be one of the most consequential in decades for the fashion industry. Early adopters and experts unpack the opportunities and challenges of putting gen AI to use to design products, create campaigns and other content, and better connect with customers.
The buzzy brand, which used the technology to help design the collection it showed at New York Fashion Week, appears to be the first to use it to create physical runway looks, or at least the first to acknowledge it.
Many fashion students, far from being unmitigated technophiles, are still distrusting of the technology, while educators at schools from London’s Central Saint Martin to Parsons in New York are navigating how best to approach it.
The brand Selkie recently found itself in the midst of a revolt by its own customers after posting an image on Instagram created in part with generative AI.
Artificial intelligence dominated the new ideas on display at NRF in New York this week, but it wasn’t the only technology shaping what retail could look like in the future.