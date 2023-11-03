Revolve Is Selling Clothes Designed by AI

The Business of Fashion
From ChatGPT to Midjourney to Runway, the emerging technology is already showing why it could be one of the most consequential in decades for the fashion industry. Early adopters and experts unpack the opportunities and challenges of putting gen AI to use to design products, create campaigns and other content, and better connect with customers.
Designers say the technology’s disregard for real-world considerations like standard clothing construction or basic physics, as well as its vulnerability to “hallucinations,” are its most powerful asset but also one of the biggest challenges in using it.
The buzzy brand, which used the technology to help design the collection it showed at New York Fashion Week, appears to be the first to use it to create physical runway looks, or at least the first to acknowledge it.
Creator Studio, a platform for producing merch on demand from H&M Group, is using generative AI to try to make it so anyone can make and print professional-looking designs to order, no artistic ability required.
Digital platforms are working to bring fashion’s deadstock materials out of dusty warehouses and make them easy to buy and sell online, but they face an industry used to doing things the old-fashioned way.
