Here Comes the AI Backlash

The buzzy brand, which used the technology to help design the collection it showed at New York Fashion Week, appears to be the first to use it to create physical runway looks, or at least the first to acknowledge it.
Just as photography didn’t spell the extinction of painting, generative AI won’t kill off human designers. It may even create more appreciation for the physical craft of fashion.
Refusing to engage with the technology amid rising concerns it could replace human creativity and displace workers isn’t going to stop it or prepare companies and their employees for the future.
Artificial intelligence dominated the new ideas on display at NRF in New York this week, but it wasn’t the only technology shaping what retail could look like in the future.
There’s a reason aside from technological competition that shoppers can’t always get the sneakers or other products they want during drops. Brands want it that way.
Rather than limit who can put in orders for limited-edition sneakers, watches and collectibles, retailers are throwing open their drops — and then using data analytics to quietly kick bad actors to the back of the line.
In the year since it exploded onto the market, generative AI is already promising to reshape how brands create products and interact with customers. But it’s not the only technology that had an impact in 2023.