Generative AI Won’t Be the End of Human Fashion Designers

From ChatGPT to Midjourney to Runway, the emerging technology is already showing why it could be one of the most consequential in decades for the fashion industry. Early adopters and experts unpack the opportunities and challenges of putting gen AI to use to design products, create campaigns and other content, and better connect with customers.
Brands including Jacquemus, Tod’s, Isabel Marant, and Victoria Beckham are experimenting with eccentric and absurd CGI marketing campaigns.
Bottega Veneta’s printed leather jeans and plaids were standout items at Milan Fashion Week and the latest example of the creative ways designers are using technology to aid craftsmanship, not replace it.
The social media platform’s shopping program is its fastest-growing feature, with a burgeoning fan base in Southeast Asia.
Brands struggle to adapt to wholesale partners like Ssense because of their rampant discounting, which some say threatens the entire livelihood of independent fashion. But individual brands and retailers may have their own tricks up the sleeve.
The fashion styling game Drest, which launched before gaming was on most of the industry’s radar, has new funding and plans to expand its features and reach.
It’s the most immersive branded fashion experience in the popular game yet, even if you still can’t wear .Swoosh sneakers on a Fortnite avatar.