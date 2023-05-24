How Generative AI Could Perpetuate Fashion’s Biases

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
BoF’s Marc Bain and a group of panellists break down the state of web3 in fashion and where the technology is headed.
On Wednesday, Montanna became the first US state to ban the social video app TikTok.
Epic Games, creator of the video game megahit Fortnite, and the maker of Clo3D, a popular 3D fashion-design tool, are so aligned in their visions of digital fashion’s future that they bought shares in one another.
Founder Charaf Tajer compared AI to electronic music or sampling: It may be done on a computer, but it still takes talent, creativity and effort to produce good results.