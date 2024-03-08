Is the TikTok Fashion Boom Already Over?

The Business of Fashion
Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.
The production will take place on June 23rd on Place Vendôme and feature fashion content overseen by Carine Roitfeld, Ibrahim Kamara and fashion historian Alexandre Samson.
Condé Nast said it is searching for a successor to take over after Zhang, whose appointment never became less divisive.
These new shows are highlighting that fashion is intrinsically shaped by its social, historical and political context and are offering brands a new channel to introduce their businesses to consumers.
In the age of Instagram, the narrative power of television still gives it tremendous power over how Americans dress, argues Hal Rubenstein.