Gap Reports Upbeat Quarterly Sales on Improving Demand for Old Navy Apparel

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
In the latest blow to the luxury e-commerce sector, the embattled Matches is closing down just over two months after being acquired by Frasers Group as relationships with brands have reportedly soured.
Investors are watching to see if Shein can break through the impasse — and what it means for Chinese IPOs in the US if they fail.
A four-part strategy is ushering in a new phase of growth at global jewellery brand Pandora. Its chief marketing officer, Mary Carmen Gasco-Buisson, discusses the investments made across product design and brand marketing to capture the attention of new consumers.
Big, mainstream brands report fourth-quarter results, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.