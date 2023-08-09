How Luxury Finally Cracked TikTok

The Business of Fashion
Instagram has more users, but for a growing number of brands and creators, TikTok has replaced the Meta-owned social network as fashion’s go-to marketing platform.
The fashionable hotel group is set to add another five to seven Italian locations to its portfolio with the backing of new investor Aermont Capital.
Auberge Resorts Collection CMO Mike Minchin shares how an evolution of experience-driven travel and turn-key service are bolstering success in the hospitality sector — and how fashion can stand to benefit.
Bolstered by a Covid boom that has endured long after the lockdowns ended, expensive timepieces now experience the kind of hype cycle that we more closely associate with streetwear, writes Imran Amed.
High-profile collectors from sports, music and cinema have helped luxury watches shake off their dusty image and reach younger, more diverse clients. How are brands navigating the shift?