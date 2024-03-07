default-output-block.skip-main
Louis Vuitton Signs French Rugby Star Antoine Dupont as Latest Ambassador

French rugby captain Antoine Dupont.
Louis Vuitton has signed French national rugby team captain Antoine Dupont as its latest ambassador. (Louis Vuitton)
Louis Vuitton has named French national rugby team captain Antoine Dupont as its latest ambassador, as part of parent company LVMH’s “premium partnership” with the Olympic and Paralympic Games taking place in Paris this summer, according to a statement released by the brand Thursday.

Since the arrival of Pharrell Williams as creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear business and the subsequent announcement of the LVMH-Olympics partnership, the French luxury house has increasingly collaborated with athletes and sporting organisations.

Last month, the brand added French NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama to its fast-growing list of athlete ambassadors. Last year, it also announced French athletes Enzo Lefort, a fencer, and Léon Marchand, a swimmer, as ambassadors.

The statement indicated that further developments of the LVMH-Olympics deal “will be revealed very soon”.

Case Study | Fashion’s New Rules For Sports Marketing

Capitalising on sport’s soaring commercial and cultural relevance is becoming a primary focus for fashion brands. Winning sports-marketing strategies today hinge on building long-term, collaborative partnerships with athletes and organisations that resonate with a brand’s target consumers, as experts in BoF’s recent case study explain.

Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

