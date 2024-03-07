Louis Vuitton Signs French Rugby Star Antoine Dupont as Latest Ambassador

Louis Vuitton has named French national rugby team captain Antoine Dupont as its latest ambassador, as part of parent company LVMH’s “premium partnership” with the Olympic and Paralympic Games taking place in Paris this summer, according to a statement released by the brand Thursday.

Since the arrival of Pharrell Williams as creative director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear business and the subsequent announcement of the LVMH-Olympics partnership, the French luxury house has increasingly collaborated with athletes and sporting organisations.

Last month, the brand added French NBA rookie Victor Wembanyama to its fast-growing list of athlete ambassadors. Last year, it also announced French athletes Enzo Lefort, a fencer, and Léon Marchand, a swimmer, as ambassadors.

The statement indicated that further developments of the LVMH-Olympics deal “will be revealed very soon”.

Capitalising on sport’s soaring commercial and cultural relevance is becoming a primary focus for fashion brands. Winning sports-marketing strategies today hinge on building long-term, collaborative partnerships with athletes and organisations that resonate with a brand’s target consumers, as experts in BoF’s recent case study explain.