Ferragamo’s Operating Profit Down 44% as It Works to Revive Sales

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Now up for the LVMH Prize, designers Everard Best and Téla D’Amore are looking to fuel the next phase of growth for their hyped brand — known for its die-hard community and ultra-detailed denim.
Creative director Pelagia Kolotouros and CEO Thierry Guibert are banking on a retail-driven strategy and fresh focus on fashion and tennis to power the brand’s growth.
The Big Four watchmaker will slow or even suspend production increases as new leader Ilaria Resta works to ‘solidify the company.’
The interior designer and fashion tastemaker found fame as an octogenarian.