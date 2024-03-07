EQT’s Galderma Seeks to Raise $2.3 Billion in Swiss Listing

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
As demand for GLP-1 drugs that cause weight loss explodes more people are getting them from sources that offer little or no follow-up care. Influencers have found an audience desperate for information.
Can Zoey Deutch pull off a Mia Farrow?
Last week, millions of little monsters and their allies were made aware of an Australian sun protection pharmaceutical brand called Clinuvel, after Lady Gaga revealed its existence with a house party.
It’s Imogen Campbell’s first time having tooth gems, although she booked the appointment twice. She got cold feet ahead of the first one, worried what her employers might think. “I was a bit hesitant, because I work in financial services,” says the 25-year-old.