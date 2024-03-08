EU Regulators to Decide on Tapestry Deal for Michael Kors Owner by Mid-April

EU antitrust regulators will decide by April 15 whether to clear Coach parent Tapestry’s $8.5 billion acquisition of Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings, according to a European Commission filing.

Tapestry sought EU approval on Wednesday for the deal that would create an American fashion powerhouse to challenge larger European rivals such as Paris-listed LVMH for a bigger share of the global luxury market.

The European Union’s competition enforcer can clear the deal with or without conditions after a preliminary review or open a four-month investigation if it has serious concerns.

Capri’s brands include Versace and Jimmy Choo, while Tapestry owns Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

By Foo Yun Chee; editing by Milla Nissi

Learn more:

Tapestry Forecasts Higher 2024 Profit on China Demand, Strong Margins

Coach parent Tapestry raised its annual profit forecast on Thursday, betting on full-price sales of its premium handbags and satchels as well as early signs of a demand recovery in key market China.