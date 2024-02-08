Tapestry Forecasts Higher 2024 Profit on China Demand, Strong Margins

The Business of Fashion
Sales at luxury fashion’s second-biggest group fell 4 percent in the holiday quarter, putting it significantly behind key rivals. The Gucci and Saint Laurent owner is expecting another year of lacklustre growth amid a long-term plan to push its brands upmarket.
The slim timepiece known for its trompe-l’oeil gold strip design is a watch-industry icon. Relaunching the model could help Richemont-owned Piaget jumpstart excitement around its watch division after years of leaning on jewellery to drive the brand’s image.
In an in-depth interview with BoF, chief executive Damien Bertrand breaks down the strategy shifts he’s put in place to unlock the uber-luxe label’s growth potential.