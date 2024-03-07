Puig Sales Rose 19% to €4.3 billion in 2023

The Business of Fashion
Priya Rao is Executive Editor at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.
Last week, millions of little monsters and their allies were made aware of an Australian sun protection pharmaceutical brand called Clinuvel, after Lady Gaga revealed its existence with a house party.
It’s Imogen Campbell’s first time having tooth gems, although she booked the appointment twice. She got cold feet ahead of the first one, worried what her employers might think. “I was a bit hesitant, because I work in financial services,” says the 25-year-old.
After a lacklustre 2023, recovery may be on the horizon for established and independent lines alike.
The growing popularity of science-backed beauty and wellness offerings has experts calling for regulation to distinguish genuinely innovative products from those selling false claims.