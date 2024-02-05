Estée Lauder Reveals Its Recovery Playbook

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The move is part of a much-anticipated restructuring plan to bring the firm back to growth after six quarters of decline.
A new Re-Nutriv launch from its namesake brand suggests a greater interest in the upper echelons of beauty.
Travel retail’s slow rebound drove the beauty conglomerate to its fifth straight quarter of declines.
Priya Rao is Executive Editor at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She is based in New York and oversees BoF’s beauty and wellness coverage.
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
The line, Blu & Green, uses plastic-free packaging, and will be available on the brand’s e-commerce site on Monday.
Retailers like Zara and H&M are upping their beauty efforts with celebrity-fronted lines and new categories. But building a buzzy beauty line presents a different challenge than making and selling trendy clothes.
After departing the UK in 2005, the beauty retailer returned to London’s Westfield White City mall in 2023. More stores are to come, said Sarah Boyd, Sephora UK managing director.
A masterclass from Topicals and more.