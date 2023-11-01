What’s Behind Estée Lauder’s Continued Slide?

The Business of Fashion
The company’s sluggish sales in Asia and supply-chain missteps have left it trailing behind the French beauty giant.
Employees at The Estée Lauder Companies offices around the world remain locked out of their email and other key functions after a third party gained access to some of the beauty conglomerate’s IT systems, according to people familiar with the situation.
With specialist stores like Shen Beauty shuttering, and Farfetch selling off Violet Grey, a cloudy future looms for cult retailers.
The finalists will be invited to pitch their business plans on November 2 to an esteemed jury including Bollywood actor and beauty entrepreneur Katrina Kaif and fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.
While the K-beauty craze of the 2010s has waned in recent years, brands and retailers are seeing renewed interest in South Korean beauty.
From Glossier-themed Bat Mitzvahs to the return of tramp stamps, the week in beauty news.