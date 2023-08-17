Estée Lauder is falling behind rivals like L’Oréal, even on its home turf.

The Business of Fashion
A slew of Wall Street analysts have downgraded Estée Lauder Cos. ahead of the beauty company’s quarterly earnings report, citing concerns around a prolonged recovery in its key China market.
Employees at The Estée Lauder Companies offices around the world remain locked out of their email and other key functions after a third party gained access to some of the beauty conglomerate’s IT systems, according to people familiar with the situation.
Estée Lauder Cos Inc on Wednesday forecasted a bigger drop in full-year sales and profit, disappointing Wall Street; that was expecting better results on rebounding travel retail after Covid-19 restrictions eased globally and in China.
The executive joins from Savage X Fenty, where she was co-president.
For years, beauty and wellness lines have been awash with socio political messaging. Menstrual care brands like August and The Honey Pot are the latest to take a stand, advocating for period equity with The Tampon Tax Back Coalition.
BoF shares product and consumer insights on the growth potential of India’s beauty and personal care market, from a new report by The Estée Lauder Companies’ BEAUTY&YOU program in partnership with 1Lattice.
The bi-annual magazine will unveil its 11th issue during Frieze London.