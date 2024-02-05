Estée Lauder Slashes Annual Profit Forecast and Plans to Cut 3-5% of Jobs

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The line, Blu & Green, uses plastic-free packaging, and will be available on the brand’s e-commerce site on Monday.
Retailers like Zara and H&M are upping their beauty efforts with celebrity-fronted lines and new categories. But building a buzzy beauty line presents a different challenge than making and selling trendy clothes.
After departing the UK in 2005, the beauty retailer returned to London’s Westfield White City mall in 2023. More stores are to come, said Sarah Boyd, Sephora UK managing director.
As categories like body care, complexion and sunscreen take off industry wide, it’s unclear if beauty brands or retailers are steering the ship.