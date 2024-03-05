How Beauty Can Navigate a China Rebound

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Data from Bernstein indicates a market-wide recovery, once the impact of a protracted decline in duty-free beauty is stripped out.
After years of outsized growth in prestige cosmetics, consumers have pulled back on the typically recession-proof category.
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
The growing popularity of science-backed beauty and wellness offerings has experts calling for regulation to distinguish genuinely innovative products from those selling false claims.
In search of greater ownership – both of image and revenues – more fashion houses are wresting back control of their beauty licences. But running a beauty business can stretch otherwise well-resourced, powerful companies beyond their capabilities.
The fragmented nature of the market for hair care products directed at Black women theoretically gives entrepreneurs an opening.
