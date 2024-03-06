default-output-block.skip-main
Senior Vuitton Executive to Join Michael Burke at LVMH Fashion Group

LVMH expects sales to rebound quickly in China once lockdowns lift.
Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, currently executive vice president in charge of strategic missions at Louis Vuitton, will move to the unit overseen by Michael Burke. (Shutterstock)
By

A top Louis Vuitton executive is set to join the LVMH fashion group, the division of the luxury conglomerate that houses labels including Celine and Loewe, as the company seeks to prepare the next generation of leaders.

Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, currently executive vice president in charge of strategic missions at Louis Vuitton, will move to the unit overseen by Michael Burke, an LVMH veteran, said people familiar with the move.

Angeloglou, 49, previously reported to Burke when the latter headed Louis Vuitton. Burke, 67, took oversight of the LVMH fashion group earlier this year from Sidney Toledano, another longtime executive at the Paris-based company. The unit also includes brands Marc Jacobs, Givenchy and Fendi.

Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior, the two biggest fashion labels of LVMH, are not part of the unit.

LVMH representatives didn’t immediately respond when asked for comment.

Angeloglou joined Louis Vuitton in 2019 as director for fashion and leather goods, as well as strategic missions, according to his LinkedIn profile. In his role, he’s overseen Louis Vuitton men’s products, women’s accessories, digital innovation as well as communication and events.

He previously spent more than two decades at L’Oréal SA, where his final role was global brand president at L’Oréal Paris. He graduated from business school HEC Paris in 1996.

LVMH, headed by billionaire Bernard Arnault, is seeking to prepare its next generation of leaders as some of the group’s most senior executives near the end of their careers. Arnault’s top lieutenants have also played a role in training his five children, who all work inside the luxury conglomerate.

Arnault turned 75 on Tuesday and the LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE statutes allow him to stay as chief executive officer until he’s 80.

By Angelina Rascouet

Learn more:

Michael Burke to Succeed Sidney Toledano at LVMH’s Fashion Group

The former Louis Vuitton CEO will become chief executive and chairman of the unit that houses Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Pucci and Kenzo, effective February 1.

