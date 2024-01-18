Michael Burke to Succeed Sidney Toledano at LVMH’s Fashion Group

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The newly created role will see the second-youngest son of LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault oversee the conglomerate’s TAG Heuer, Hublot and Zenith brands.
Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.
Sales rose 8 percent year-on-year for the three months ending December 2023 to €5.6 billion, beating analyst expectations.
With new product categories and retail experiences, the Belgian designer has recast himself as a fashion storyteller. Ahead of his Paris men’s show, Van Noten discusses the past, present and future of the Dries Van Noten brand with Laurence Benaïm.
Richemont SA will offer fresh insight on how luxury companies are coping with a sector-wide growth slump when it reports third-quarter sales on Thursday.
After an extended marketing process that saw little demand, the brand is set to be sold to Miroglio Group.