default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Frédéric Arnault Named CEO of LVMH Watches

Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer and one of 5 children of LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault.
Frédéric Arnault is named chief executive of LVMH Watches, a newly created role. (TAG Heuer)
By

Frédéric Arnault is the new chief executive of LVMH Watches, effective Jan. 1, LVMH announced in a statement Friday.

The newly created role will see the second-youngest son of LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault oversee the conglomerate’s TAG Heuer, Hublot and Zenith brands, which have a combined turnover of around 1.6 billion Swiss Francs ($1.9 billion), Arnault told the Financial Times. (LVMH does not break out figures for its individual brands.)

Most recently, Arnault served as CEO of TAG Heuer, where he spearheaded efforts to push the brand further upmarket. In his new role, he will report into LVMH Watches and Jewelry Division chief Stéphane Bianchi.

The appointment has triggered an executive shuffle at the group’s watch brands. Julien Tornare, who has held the CEO role at Zenith since 2017, is succeeding Arnault at TAG Heuer. Benoit de Clerck, who joins the group from Panerai, is taking over at Zenith. Tornare, De Clerck, and Hublot chief Ricardo Guadalupe will all report to Arnault.

Learn more:

Frédéric Arnault’s TAG Heuer ‘Transformation’

The LVMH watchmaker has ‘reached milestones in brand transformation,’ said chief executive Frédéric Arnault in an exclusive interview with BoF.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholder’s documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

About the author
Tamison O'Connor
Tamison O'Connor

Tamison O’Connor is Luxury Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. She is based in London and covers the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Post Chloé, Gabriela Hearst Charts Her Own Path

After three years at the French luxury house, the designer is recommitting to her 8-year-old namesake label. In an interview with BoF, she revealed her ambitions to build the slow-and-steady, sustainable fashion brand of the future.

How to Build a Luxury Outerwear Business

Even as high-end demand slows, outerwear continues to be one of fashion’s most dynamic categories. Executives from Fusalp, Yves Salomon, C.P. Company, Mackage and Selfridges reveal their strategies.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024