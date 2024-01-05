Frédéric Arnault Named CEO of LVMH Watches

Frédéric Arnault is the new chief executive of LVMH Watches, effective Jan. 1, LVMH announced in a statement Friday.

The newly created role will see the second-youngest son of LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault oversee the conglomerate’s TAG Heuer, Hublot and Zenith brands, which have a combined turnover of around 1.6 billion Swiss Francs ($1.9 billion), Arnault told the Financial Times. (LVMH does not break out figures for its individual brands.)

Most recently, Arnault served as CEO of TAG Heuer, where he spearheaded efforts to push the brand further upmarket. In his new role, he will report into LVMH Watches and Jewelry Division chief Stéphane Bianchi.

The appointment has triggered an executive shuffle at the group’s watch brands. Julien Tornare, who has held the CEO role at Zenith since 2017, is succeeding Arnault at TAG Heuer. Benoit de Clerck, who joins the group from Panerai, is taking over at Zenith. Tornare, De Clerck, and Hublot chief Ricardo Guadalupe will all report to Arnault.

