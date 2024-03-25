Unpacking Levi’s New Marketing Strategy

The Business of Fashion
Under new leadership, the denim pioneer will be tested to see if it can become a global DTC brand that’s known for more than its historic jeans.
The ByteDance-owned app’s e-commerce play has been met with mixed response from users. Still, sales seem to keep ticking up.
Now up for the LVMH Prize, designers Everard Best and Téla D’Amore are looking to fuel the next phase of growth for their hyped brand — known for its die-hard community and ultra-detailed denim.
This month, BoF Careers provides essential sector insights to help marketing professionals decode fashion’s creative and commercial landscape.
They can appear out of nowhere, abruptly send costs soaring and disappear just as quickly.
The fashion PR company is buying the London-based consultancy and production agency.
As social media users tune out ads, content creators are putting more of their content behind a paywall. The hope is they can build a deeper connection with their followers – and make more money, too.