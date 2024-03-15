Who Is the TikTok Shopper?

The Business of Fashion
The US House of Representatives approved a bill that could ultimately lead to a ban of the app, but its path forward remains far from certain.
The ByteDance-owned app has big ambitions to be an e-commerce player in league with Amazon with influence in fashion on par with Instagram. Now it’s facing new threats — both from outside and within.
The platform’s freewheeling approach to e-commerce has opened the floodgates for established labels, grey-market sellers and influencers to entice beauty shoppers to buy. But with little oversight over fake product listings, brands must negotiate how much control they want to give over to the app.
The fashion resale company finally became profitable last year, but it was at the cost of losing consignors who complain that reselling is no longer as lucrative as it once was on the platform.
The Swedish luxury menswear brand is embracing the post-pandemic growth in the formal wear category, while optimising the consumer reach of their core line. BoF sits down with CEO David Thörewik to learn how Eton Shirts are innovating their strategy to drive global expansion.
On expects sales to grow at least 30 percent this year to 2.25 billion Swiss francs ($2.56 billion) or more.
Danielle Frankel has garnered cult status in recent years with unconventional pieces that can be worn to the altar — and beyond.